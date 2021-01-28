400ha fire at conservation park in Clarence Valley near Kaikōura

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a Conservation park near Kaikōura.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the fire, in the Ka Whata Tu O Rakihouia Conservation Park in Clarence Valley, broke out at 6pm on Wednesday.
It had burnt through about 400ha and there were nine helicopters on the scene at 12.40pm on Thursday.
At 1.30pm the spokeswoman said the fire was contained.
"It is still burning but we are making good progress."
Five helicopters are still working and are expected to stop operations later on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters will be back on the scene on Friday morning to monitor and mop up, she said.
An infrared camera is planned to fly over Saturday morning to check for any hot spots.
"Our crews are working closely with the Department of Conservation (DoC)."
Six people were evacuated from the area on Wednesday and one DoC hut at Goose Flat has been damaged.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.