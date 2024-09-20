The man faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Manukau District Court on September 23.

”While we can’t go into specifics about a case now before a court, we can reassure the community that we do not believe this was a random incident,” Detective Sergeant Mapp said.

The man living at the property told the Herald he was working in his garage when he saw the victim.

“I was pretty concerned that there was a guy that I didn’t know in the f***ing driveway looking angry.”

The resident said he armed himself with a hammer, concerned he may have been in danger.

“I walked around the driveway with a hammer, and then he [the victim] lifted up his shirt and went, ‘I’ve been stabbed’.”

St John said they were called to Jade Ave at 3.45pm that Friday.

Two rapid response units and one ambulance were scrambled to the scene. One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

