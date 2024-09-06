Police attend an address on Jade Ave in Pakuranga Heights after a person was critically injured.

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident in Pakuranga Heights this afternoon.

St John said they were called to Jade Ave at 3.45pm on Friday.

Two rapid response units and one ambulance were scrambled to the scene. One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A Jade Ave resident told the Herald police had cordoned off the street after a reported stabbing.

Police told the Herald they were making inquiries after a man was found injured outside a home in Pakuranga Heights.