Located east of Ōtara, in Auckland’s southeast, the area has become a hotspot for crime since its growth. As of 2023, residential development in the area means the population had grown to more than 45,000 people, a similar size to Nelson.
“Since the introduction of Flat Bush and narrow roads, the infill housing, multiple people living in smaller houses, cars have been put out on the street, which becomes a supermarket for our offenders to target,” Counties Manukau Inspector Rod Honan told the Herald.
“Offenders can easily pop the connections, damage them, and hot-wire the vehicle, and off they go. It’s quite easy to identify vehicles that don’t require a car key to start.
“With the later model vehicles, as soon as you remove the key, the car alarm will sound, and the engine will shut off.
“This is why we need other ways to protect our vehicles. Using a steering wheel lock is a really effective way to protect the car from being targeted.
“Of course, you know that a stolen vehicle not only harms the owner but is also used for other secondary crimes. During ram raids and burglaries, offenders often use stolen vehicles to conceal their identity and commit additional crimes.”
“If anyone is interested in looking after our street, Flat Bush Street activator for neighbourhood support, Andrew Poon, will have a conversation with them about setting up neighbourhood support, finding a street co-ordinator, and other important details.”
Poon said four streets had been identified as repeat streets, which meant multiple incidents had occurred over the past six months.
“Over the last six months, the residents living on our street have been victims of vehicle crimes, burglary, and other crimes,” Poon said.
“We want to cover four streets, but I understand that we may not be able to visit all of them depending on the length of our conversations and the time spent at each house.
“Between the hours of 4-6pm, crime watch patrol, victim support, and neighborhood support will help us reach out to those streets to conduct door knocks and our police teams there, Ōtara and Howick, will conduct checkpoints around the Thomas Rd and Donegal Park Drive.”
Lin said the most important thing is to park your car under good lighting.