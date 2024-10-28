Located east of Ōtara, in Auckland’s southeast, the area has become a hotspot for crime since its growth. As of 2023, residential development in the area means the population had grown to more than 45,000 people, a similar size to Nelson.

“Since the introduction of Flat Bush and narrow roads, the infill housing, multiple people living in smaller houses, cars have been put out on the street, which becomes a supermarket for our offenders to target,” Counties Manukau Inspector Rod Honan told the Herald.

In July this year, two men armed with a firearm violently smashed their way into a Chianti Close address and seriously injured a person living at the home.

This month a member of the public interrupted two offenders stealing a vehicle on Fusion Rd.

Honan said the members of the public also believed one of the offenders pointed an object that looked like a firearm in their direction before driving off in the stolen vehicle.

Reducing crime was one of his three priorities for the area, Honan said.

Plans for expansion in Flat Bush began under the former Manukau City Council, which bought 290ha in 1996. The area now includes a large shopping centre, Ormiston Town Centre, and several schools.

Counties Manukau East Police Senior Sergeant Anson Lin said officers were making efforts to speak to local residents as part of their crackdown.

“While our teams are conducting breath-screening tests, they will also inform people about why they are setting up these checkpoints to raise awareness of vehicle-related crimes.”

If police come across high-risk vehicles, they will ask owners, “Are you aware that your vehicle is considered high-risk?”

Lin said police want to raise awareness and “ensure they know how to protect themselves and their properties”.

The five most popular cars targeted were Toyota Aqua, Nissan Tida, Toyota Corolla, Mazda Demio, and Toyota Vitz.

“These vehicles are easy targets because they do not come with immobilisers when they are imported into the country,” he said.

“Offenders can easily pop the connections, damage them, and hot-wire the vehicle, and off they go. It’s quite easy to identify vehicles that don’t require a car key to start.

“With the later model vehicles, as soon as you remove the key, the car alarm will sound, and the engine will shut off.

“This is why we need other ways to protect our vehicles. Using a steering wheel lock is a really effective way to protect the car from being targeted.

“Of course, you know that a stolen vehicle not only harms the owner but is also used for other secondary crimes. During ram raids and burglaries, offenders often use stolen vehicles to conceal their identity and commit additional crimes.”

Police safety teams in Otara and Howick conduct checkpoints around Thomas Rd and Donegal Park Drive in Flat Bush. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said community patrols were making a difference.

“Local crime watch patrol, victim support, and neighbourhood support teams up with police to make a difference.

“If anyone is interested in looking after our street, Flat Bush Street activator for neighbourhood support, Andrew Poon, will have a conversation with them about setting up neighbourhood support, finding a street co-ordinator, and other important details.”

Poon said four streets had been identified as repeat streets, which meant multiple incidents had occurred over the past six months.

“Over the last six months, the residents living on our street have been victims of vehicle crimes, burglary, and other crimes,” Poon said.

“We want to cover four streets, but I understand that we may not be able to visit all of them depending on the length of our conversations and the time spent at each house.

“Between the hours of 4-6pm, crime watch patrol, victim support, and neighborhood support will help us reach out to those streets to conduct door knocks and our police teams there, Ōtara and Howick, will conduct checkpoints around the Thomas Rd and Donegal Park Drive.”

Senior Sergeant Anson Lin of Counties Manukau East Police gave a briefing on Operation Flat Bush before his team headed out to high-risk crime areas. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Lin said the most important thing is to park your car under good lighting.

“Use a car immobiliser, or if needed, upgrade it with an aftermarket,” he said.

“Remove valuables from your car. If belongings are out of sight, thieves are less likely to target your vehicle.”

Lin said a steering wheel lock was very effective.

“We hear from the community all the time. People complain to us about suspicious individuals on the street and unfamiliar cars parked outside,” he said.

“But as soon as we ask if you have reported to the police, they say, ‘Oh no, we haven’t, but I told old Johnny down the street’, which is not good for us.

“We need everyone to report any incidents to the police, whether there is actual crime or suspicious activity.”

