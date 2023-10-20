Police were called to the residential Auckland street soon after 3am.

Police were called to the residential Auckland street soon after 3am.

Residents in an Auckland street heard a number of gunshots early this morning before police discovered two vehicles and a garage appeared to have bullet holes in them.

Police were called to Kerrykeel Dr in the East Auckland suburb of Flat Bush about 3.15am, a police spokeswoman said.

“The occupiers of the address say they heard a number of gunshots. Officers found that two vehicles and a garage outside the address appeared to have bullet holes in them.”

No one was hurt.

They’re investigating the incident, the police spokeswoman said.

“Police are examining CCTV footage and are following positive lines of enquiry.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.















