The vehicle continued to be driven dangerously before stopping outside a property in Gray Ave, Mangere, where “one person was quickly taken into custody.”

A 34-year-old man was to appear in Manukau District Court today facing charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

At 12.40am, a member of the public alleged they had interrupted two offenders stealing a vehicle parked on Fusion Rd in Flat Bush.

The Counties Manukau East area commander, Inspector Rod Honan, said the members of the public also believed one of the offenders pointed an object that looked like a firearm in their direction before driving off in the stolen vehicle.

“At about 1am, the vehicle was observed travelling on the motorway near Newmarket,” he said.

“Eagle was able to get overhead and units subsequently spiked the vehicle on State Highway 20, before it exited at Hillsborough Rd.”

Honan said the vehicle stopped and police quickly took five people into custody.

He said a search of the vehicle didn’t locate any firearms.

“We hope the public can be reassured we have no tolerance for this brazen behaviour in our community.”

Four people, aged 12-16, were to appear in court today charged with dangerous driving and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

