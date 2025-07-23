Orewa College is seeking information on its damaged sports fields. Photo / Google Maps

Ōrewa College has issued a plea for answers after becoming the latest victim of having its sports fields damaged by a car driving on them.

The school, located north of Auckland, said “significant damage” was done on Tuesday night, and it would like to find those responsible without getting the police involved.

“We’re asking for your help before we take this further,” said a post on the college’s Facebook page.

“The deliberate damage left behind is disappointing. If you were involved, or know anything, please come forward.”