A person was assaulted by several people at Riverside Road, Ōrewa at 11.10pm and was transported to hospital in a “serious condition”. Photo / Paul Taylor

The mother of a teenager brutally assaulted north of Auckland last night is rushing to get a flight from Dubai to be by his hospital bed.

The 16-year-old was assaulted by several people at Riverside Road, Ōrewa, at 11.10pm and was transported to hospital in a “serious condition”.

Police said they were provided with a vehicle description that the alleged offenders left in.

“However, when police located that vehicle a short time later, the occupants did not match the description of those reported to be involved in the assault,” a police spokesperson said.