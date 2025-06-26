“There’s not enough green space in Auckland and we’re really lucky to have some quality fields here. This really ruins that opportunity for our young kids.”

Some of the damage caused by the vandals. Photo / Dean Purcell

Simpson said this was just one example of the many acts of “disrespect” that were costing Auckland ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

“Sadly, this isn’t an isolated incident. We do get it in multiple places around the region and my appeal is, for heaven’s sake, just have some respect.

“We need our open spaces. We need our fields, and we need them to be in good condition. We don’t need senseless vandals to wreck it for everyone.”

Grammar TEC Rugby general manager Strahan McIntosh said Auckland Council had just injected thousands of dollars renovating the pitch, and which had only been in action for a few months.

Desley Simpson, Deputy Mayor of Auckland, talks with Strahan McIntosh, general manager Grammar TEC at the Grammar TEC Rugby Club located at Orakei Domain. Photo / Dean Purcell

“They refurbished field two and it was out of action all last year. So, we’re really excited this year to have it, and have three operational fields down here at Ōrākei.”

He said they have one of their biggest events of the year this weekend, their club day, and the damage might impact matches.

McIntosh said the vandals were often brazen and would come during daylight sometimes, unlike the ones from the weekend who came in the middle of the night.

“When we see quad bikes out on fields or other users that may be damaging it, we’ll we’ll go have conversations, but obviously there’s a confrontation in that.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.