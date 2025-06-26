An Auckland rugby club is outraged after vandals ripped up a freshly renovated rugby pitch, potentially impacting the club’s biggest day of the year.
Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said this was just one example of the spate of incidents over the last year where “thugs” were ruiningthe short supply of public green spaces and costing ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.
Simpson claimed the group used bolt cutters to gain access to the fields before using vehicles to tear up Grammar TEC’s rugby fields at the Ōrākei Basin on Auckland’s waterfront in two separate incidents over the weekend.
“A bunch of thugs come in here and they’ve torn up the turf costing us thousands and thousands of dollars in damage. And more than that, it’s actually made the ability for the club, and play on these fields, to be a bit limited.