More than $120 million will be used to build more classrooms across Auckland as the Government creates a new school property agency and reveals two new school locations.

Education Minister Erica Stanford, speaking from Auckland shortly, announced the spend would provide 137 new classrooms, creating space for more than 3000 new students.

The schools getting classrooms are:

Bucklands Beach Intermediate – 2 classrooms

Helensville School – 1 classroom

Kauri Flats School – 4 classrooms

Lincoln Heights School – 6 classrooms

Macleans College – 8 classrooms

Massey High School – 8 classrooms

Mission Heights Primary School – ​6 classrooms

Mountain View School – 6 classrooms

Northcross Intermediate – 8 classrooms

One Tree Hill College – 6 classrooms

Orewa College – 12 classrooms

Panama Road School – 4 classrooms

Papakura Normal School – 10 classrooms (in addition to the two learning support classrooms already announced)

Papatoetoe Central School – 4 classrooms

Papatoetoe East School – 4 classrooms

Papatoetoe Intermediate – 6 classrooms

Papatoetoe South School – 6 classrooms

Puhinui School – 2 classrooms

Pukekohe North School – 4 classrooms

Rangitoto College – 10 classrooms

Te Kura o Pātiki Rosebank School – 4 classrooms

Rosebank School – 4 classrooms Takanini School – 4 classrooms

Tuakau College – 6 classrooms

Whenuapai School – 6 classrooms

“Auckland is booming, and we are stepping up by investing heavily in extra classrooms to support the city’s rapid growth,” Stanford said.

Stanford also announced a site had been purchased in Pōkeno to build a new primary school as well as a new Junior College in Chapel Downs on the site of Chapel Downs Primary School.

The Chapel Downs school is expected to open in term 1 2027 with an initial roll of up to 270, Stanford said. The roll was expected to grow to more than 1000 students in time.

All of the projects were expected to enter construction in the next 12 months.

Stanford said the new New Zealand School Property Agency (NZSPA) would be a new Crown agent and responsible for planning, building, maintaining and administrating the school property portfolio.

“With the establishment of the NZSPA, schools can expect improved project delivery and communication, better value for money, and an increased level of transparency around decision making.The agency would be created this Parliamentary term, she said.

Govt ditches open-plan classrooms

Earlier this week, Stanford revealed the Government’s plans to ditch open-plan classrooms in favour of standard designs that “prioritise flexibility”.

Stanford said she had received overwhelming feedback from schools across New Zealand that open-plan classrooms were not meeting the needs of students.

“While open-plan designs were originally intended to foster collaboration, they have often created challenges for schools, particularly around noise and managing student behaviour.”

She said in many cases, open-plan classrooms reduced flexibility, rather than enhanced it.

“We have listened to the sector and new classrooms will no longer be open plan.”

Erica Stanford says the Government decided to ditch open-plan classrooms after listening to the education sector. Photo / Alyse Wright

All new classrooms would be built using standard designs that prioritise flexibility over open-plan layouts, she said.

“For example, the use of glass sliding doors means spaces can be open when classes collaborate, but can also close for focused learning. This approach ensures schools have fit-for-purpose environments that support a range of teaching and learning styles.

“This Government is focused on raising achievement and closing the equity gap, and an important part of our reform package is ensuring learning spaces are designed to improve student outcomes.”

Stanford also announced that Porirua’s Aotea College would be getting 16 new classrooms.

She said Aotea College was a prime example where existing open-plan classrooms did not support learning outcomes.

“The lack of functionality of the open design meant spaces could not be shared or multipurpose due to disruption and noise. This investment will deliver new, standard teaching spaces that better meet the needs of both students and staff.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.