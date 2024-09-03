AT board chair Richard Leggat said Kimpton’s salary remained the same as when he was appointed to his initial 18-month fixed term, at $620,000, plus a bonus of up to 15%. This would take his earnings up to $713,000, or 19% higher than Wilson’s salary.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown (left) and Auckland Transport chief executive Dean Kimpton. Photo / NZ Herald graphic

“Given the size and scale of the role, the AT board has deemed it fair and appropriate for Mr Kimpton to be offered his current salary and a performance-based bonus of up to 15%. This is entirely dependent on meeting key performance indicators, which have been agreed with the AT board. The mayor was aware the AT board was considering a performance component to the chief executive’s remuneration,” Leggat said.

The last time a CCO board topped up a salary with a bonus – Panuku chief executive Roger MacDonald received a $70,000 bonus in 2019 – previous Auckland Mayor Phil Goff was furious and told the board to exercise constraint. Months later, Panuku scrapped bonuses to the chief executive and other staff.

And in 2017, following a furore over rising salaries, council chief executive Stephen Town assured Goff that council salaries do not include variable pay components such as bonuses and incentives, which are common in the private sector.

A highly placed council source told the Herald that the AT board obtained independent advice on Kimpton’s salary, which recommended a significantly higher figure than $620,000.

The AT board also brushed aside Brown’s desire for a proper recruitment process for a new chief executive and reappointed Kimpton without advertising the role. It is understood the mayor favoured AT’s head of public transport and active modes, Stacey van der Putten, for the job.

Wayne Brown favoured AT director of public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten for the top job.

The appointment comes four weeks after Brown announced plans to “dethrone” AT and hand the reins to elected representatives.

“The layers of bureaucracy and management within AT are totally impenetrable to elected politicians. We ask for information and don’t get it. We tell AT through the letter of expectations what they should do, and they often don’t do it. They have made some progress on a few things, but there is no sense of urgency,” he told the Herald.

Leggat said that during his 18 months, Kimpton has challenged the organisation to improve its service to Aucklanders, with a focus on network productivity and delivering great public transport services for Aucklanders.

“Under Dean’s leadership, the organisation’s structure has been redesigned to focus on doing the right things and doing them exceptionally well. We still have work to do to increase Aucklanders’ trust and confidence in AT but the board is very confident Dean is the right person to do this,” said Leggat.

The Herald is seeking comment from Brown and details of Kimpton’s bonus scheme from Leggat.