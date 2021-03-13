Auckland shootings: Glendene victim stable, police still investigating

Armed police closed part of Kirby St, in the Auckland suburb of Glendene, yesterday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A seriously injured man is in a stable condition after a shooting in suburban West Auckland.

Police said a Honda Stream police mentioned earlier as a vehicle of interest was no longer thought to be involved in the incident.

The victim suffered a serious gunshot wound to his leg after a shooting at a home in Glendene yesterday.

Police said a scene examination at Kirby St would continue today and investigations into the matter were ongoing.

The man was one of two people shot in separate Auckland incidents yesterday.

In South Auckland, police were called to Galilee Ave in Papakura after reports a man had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said that man's injury was non-life threatening and he was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

• Anyone with information about the Glendene shooting can phone police on 105, quoting reference number P045804272. Alternatively, people could provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555-111.