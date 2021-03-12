Critically injured man dies two days after Auckland incident in which woman found dead

A man critically injured in an incident in South Auckland on Wednesday where a woman was found dead has now also died.
Police said the man died overnight.
The man was earlier taken to Middlemore Hospital after an incident at a home on McNally Rd in Pukekohe, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said
Police attending the home on Wednesday found 29-year-old woman, Toakase Finau, already dead when they arrived to conduct a bail check.
Bolton said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.
"We are providing [Finau's] whānau with the support we can at this difficult time," he said.
The death of the man and Finau were set to be referred to the Coroner.