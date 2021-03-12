Critically injured man dies two days after Auckland incident in which woman found dead

The coroner will investigate the death of a man and woman after an incident in south Auckland on Wednesday. Photo / Wayne Drought

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A man critically injured in an incident in South Auckland on Wednesday where a woman was found dead has now also died.

Police said the man died overnight.

The man was earlier taken to Middlemore Hospital after an incident at a home on McNally Rd in Pukekohe, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said

Police attending the home on Wednesday found 29-year-old woman, Toakase Finau, already dead when they arrived to conduct a bail check.

Bolton said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

"We are providing [Finau's] whānau with the support we can at this difficult time," he said.

The death of the man and Finau were set to be referred to the Coroner.