Injured Pukekohe man dies, two shot in South and West Auckland

Armed police cordoned off a Glendene street after a man suffered a gunshot wound. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A second person has died after a woman was found dead in South Auckland this week.

The man died in hospital overnight Friday.

The body of Toakase Finau, 29, was found when police arrived at a McNally Rd, Pukekohe, property to do a bail check on Wednesday.

A critically injured man was also at the address. He spent two days in Middlemore Hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

An investigation into what happened was ongoing, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

Police were also in touch with Finau's family.

"We are providing [Finau's] whānau with the support we can at this difficult time."

Both deaths would be referred to the coroner.

Meanwhile police were also called to two shootings in the Auckland suburbs of Glendene and Papakura yesterday.

One man seriously injured and another suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Emergency services scrambled to Kirby St, in the West Auckland suburb of Glendene, yesterday after reports of gunshots.

The alarm was raised at 7.20am and a seriously injured man found soon after, Inspector Jason Homan, from the police's Northern Communications Centre, said.

"He was transferred to hospital in a serious condition."

Emergency services at the scene of yesterday morning's shooting in Glendene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A nearby resident described hearing what sounded like two gunshots and then a car speeding off.

Armed police officers and four St John ambulances were at Kirby St shortly after the shooting and a guard remained in place as a scene examination took place.



Investigators were looking for a stolen white 2001 Honda Stream, with the licence plate GAM316, Homan said.

Any sightings of the vehicle should be reported to Police on 111.

Further south, police were also called to Galilee Ave in Papakura yesterday morning after a shooting.

They were told a man had a gunshot wound to his leg.

"He was transported to Middlemore Hospital," a police spokeswoman said.

"Police inquiries are continuing with the injured man and the occupants of the address to determine the circumstances of the incident."