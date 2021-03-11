CCTV footage finds third victim of Napier nightclub drive-by shooting

A police search of CCTV footage has found a third person was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in West Quay two weeks ago.

Police on Friday confirmed a second man has now been charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the shooting about 12.30am on February 28.

Detective Inspector Brent Greville said police identified a third person that was hit by "bullets" after an investigation into the CCTV footage, as well as a Thirsty Whale Bar staff member and another man.

A police search of CCTV footage has found a third person was shot multiple times. Photo / Caccia Wiggins

When asked to clarify if they were hit by bullets or pellets, a police spokesperson reaffirmed that the person was hit by "bullets".

A 24-year-old man from Napier was on Friday charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, along with a firearms charge, in relation to the incident.

Police said the man, who was already remanded in custody on other unrelated charges, will appear at Napier District Court on March 24.

A 27-year-old man was earlier charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm on March 2, and was remanded in custody.

During the incident, more than 20 police officers – many armed – swarmed the area and found two people shot.

Police said five men in a vehicle drove up to the bar after an earlier altercation and fired shots at a group of people, who appeared to be known to them, standing outside.

A man was shot in the hand and a staff member was shot in the groin.