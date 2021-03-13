One person dead after crash in Waikato, one of two crashes this morning

The fatal crash occurred on Te Rapa Rd, Horotiu. The Serious Crash Unit will investigate. Photo / File

Waikato police are attending two serious crashes this morning.

The first happened on Tower Rd in Matamata around 4.45am. The sole occupant of a single vehicle was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place at Okauia Springs Rd and Rawhiti Ave.

The second was a fatal crash on Te Rapa Rd, Horotiu, near the dairy factory, around 5.30am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The road remains closed and motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the circumstances of both crashes.