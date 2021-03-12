Fatal crash overnight in Aongatete

Photo / File

One person has died following a single vehicle crash in Western Bay of Plenty overnight.

The crash was reported shortly before 2am today and happened on Work Rd, Aongatete.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman confirmed four trucks were sent to the scene at 1.42am.

They left the scene at 5.23am this morning.

A police spokesperson told the Bay of Plenty Times it was not known what time the crash happened and there was only one person in the car involved in the crash.

No road closures were in place.

More to come.