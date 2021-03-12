Two Auckland shootings: Two men shot in separate morning incidents

Armed police have closed Kirby St in the Auckland suburb of Glendene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Two men have been shot in Auckland this morning in separate incidents.

One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot at a home on Kirby St in Glendene in Auckland's west at about 7.20am today.

Emergency teams scrambled to the address after receiving reports of gunshots.

"On arrival, police located a male that required medical attention, and he was transferred to hospital in a serious condition," Inspector Jason Homan, from police's Northern Communications Centre, said.

Investigators were now on the hunt for a white 2001 Honda Stream, with licence plate GAM316.

"The white Honda Stream being sought by police in relation to the incident is a stolen vehicle. Any sightings of the vehicle should be reported to Police on 111," Homan said.

A scene guard remained in place at the Kirby St address while a scene examination was undertaken and the matter investigated.

A nearby resident said they were at home when they heard what they thought sounded like two gunshots and then a car speeding off.

Earlier, armed officers manned Kirby St along with four St John vehicles, a photographer at the scene said.

Elsewhere in Auckland's south, on Galilee Ave in Papakura, police were called to reports that a man had a gunshot wound in his leg.

"On arrival, the man was located and it was established that his injury is non-life threatening. He was transported to Middlemore Hospital," police said.

"Police inquiries are continuing with the injured man and the occupants of the address to determine the circumstances of the incident."