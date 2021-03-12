Public aid police in arrest of Mongrel Mob member charged with kidnapping

A vehicle similar in make and model to this 1957 Ford Fairlane is linked to a kidnapping incident in Gisborne in February. Photo / File

A 45-year-old male Mongrel Mob member has been charged with kidnapping after police received helpful information from the public, leading to his arrest.

The man, who was set to appear in Gisborne District Court on Monday, was arrested at a Gisborne address this morning through a combination of police investigation and information from the public.

Gisborne Police Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter said the investigation was ongoing and welcomed any additional information from the public.

Yesterday, Hunter confirmed police were investigating a kidnapping incident which occurred about 1pm on February 25, near the turnoff to Waihau Rd from State Highway 35, north of Whangara.

The victim had returned to their whānau and the purpose of the investigation was to find out who was involved. The kidnappers were not known to the victim.

Hunter wouldn't specify the age of the victim to protect their identity. He confirmed the victim and their whānau were receiving support.

The incident is linked to a convoy of Mongrel Mob members who travelled between Gisborne and Ruatoria on the same day to attend a tangi.

Police are particularly interested in the occupants of a large older red and

white saloon, similar to a 1957 Ford Fairlane, that was being towed by a white, flat-deck ute, which travelled to Ruatoria that morning and returned to Gisborne during the afternoon.

Anyone with any information that may assist police is asked to call 105 and

quote file number: 210225/3228. Alternatively, information can be provided

anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.