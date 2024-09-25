“We have over 800 bins stored at five depots across Auckland, including the Kari Street depot at Auckland Domain. We plan to refurbish and reuse these in whole or as parts for future needs,” they said.
“There is no cost of storage of the bins at the work yards.”
The spokesperson said they don’t know how much each bin is worth now “as some of the bins were beyond life span”.
However, they said reusing the removed bins would save “between $600,000 and $800,000 over coming years for future bin installations”.
Public outrage following bin removal
The controversial cost-saving bin removal plan has led to concerns by local board members, ratepayers and environmental groups over increased litter.
Bins removed near wharves in Murrays Bay and West Harbour saw complaints of dumped bait bags and dog poo.
One concerned West Harbour resident even marked the removal of a bin with a memorial.
“This is now a grave of what was a perfectly useful and well-placed rubbish bin,” the resident wrote.
In an earlier statement, Auckland Council general manager for parks and community facilities Taryn Crewe said 23% of bins across 16 local boards have been removed so far, representing a forecasted $1.25m net opex savings per year.
Four local boards chose not to remove any bins and pay for their retention.