“They’ll either be recycled as scrap metal if they’re damaged, or if they’re in fair to good condition, they’ll be kept for use as replacements for bins.
“The bins are stored at five locations across Auckland including – our Kari St Depot (part of the Auckland Domain Precinct), a location in west Auckland, one in South Auckland and two locations in north Auckland. All these locations are fenced depot areas which the public are not permitted to enter.”
Crewe said she understands the current storage of the bins could be concerning for members of the public.
“The bins were always intended to be stored in outside works yards, however we agree they should be stored in a more organised manner. This will be rectified, however, we can still reuse the bins either fully or for parts.”
Public outrage following bin removal
The controversial cost-saving bin removal plan has led to concerns by local board members, ratepayers and environmental groups over increased litter.
Bins removed near wharves in Murrays Bay and West Harbour saw complaints of dumped bait bags and dog poo.