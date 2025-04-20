The document also claims “mistakes of fact”, and alleges fraud in relation to letters of support for the move that did not reflect the true position.
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) is the council-controlled organisation that owns and manages the council’s main stadiums.
The council’s process to move speedway has been plagued with controversy, and described by councillor John Watson as inept and predetermined.
The October 30 vote followed revelations at the governing body a week earlier about a letter from Speedway New Zealand general manager Aaron Kirby in support of the move.
In another letter tabled at that meeting, Kirby said the initial letter in support of consolidation was “a complete misrepresentation”.
The meeting was adjourned to clarify the position of all the letters of support, which found that a second letter from the Auckland TQ Midget Association was mistakenly created by a council staff member, incorrectly portrayed the association’s views, and was withdrawn from the agenda.
Said the statement of claim: “The council has not conducted its business in an open, transparent and democratically accountable manner.”
The council said it was served with judicial review proceedings by the speedway association on April 15, and as the matter is before the court, it is unable to comment.