Arrest after boiling water thrown in Dunedin police officer's face

A Dunedin police officer was taken to hospital after boiling water was thrown at her face while on duty last night.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the female officer was attending a family harm incident in the Pine Hill area on Sunday.

While in attendance another woman allegedly threw boiling water at the officer's face, said.

The officer received facial injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

She was off work while she recovered.

The suspect was taken into custody and was facing charges of assaulting police, Dinnissen said.