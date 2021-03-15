Dunedin Tinder fail ends in police callout

A man tried to enter the property at about 4.20am on Sunday, but was met by an alarmed resident who called the police. Photo / 123RF

A failed Tinder hook-up ended up as a date with the police for a Dunedin man at the weekend.

The 32-year-old man prompted a police callout after trying to enter a Douglas St, St Kilda, home for what he believed was a Tinder date, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said

The man tried to enter the property about 4.20am on Sunday, but was met by an alarmed resident who called the police.

The man showed his Tinder profile to the police, which showed that a woman named Jo had told him to come to the address, ''amongst other things'', Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

The man has not been charged.