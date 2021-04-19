Dunedin boy found by police after sleepwalking nearly half a kilometre

A 10-year-old boy who sleepwalked nearly half a kilometre had to be taken home to his parents by Dunedin police.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to a Cranston St, Anderson's Bay property on Sunday night after the residents found the boy.
He had sleepwalked about 400m, he said.
