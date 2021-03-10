Police officers cleared of 'intimidating and threatening' behaviour towards Dunedin man

Two police officers have been cleared of threatening behaviour by the Independent Police Conduct Authority. Photo / NZH

Two officers have been cleared of threatening behaviour by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The IPCA investigated after a Dunedin man claimed the pair intimidated and threatened him during an arrest in 2019.

He claimed the two tried to force a statement from him but the authority found his accusations baseless.

Police say the officers behaved professionally and with integrity.

Superintendent Paul Basham, Southern District Commander, said they acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority's decision.

"The officers' conduct aligned well with Police values – in particular, professionalism and integrity - and this was identified in the independent review.

"Police deal with difficult matters every day, and in this case the officers achieved a good result following a thorough investigation."

In May 2019, police, including Officers A, B and C, went to Mr X's home as part

of inquiries into an incident that occurred at Dunedin Airport.

Mr X was arrested and taken to Dunedin Central Police Station and an interview was conducted.

He declined to answer Officer A's questions or directly address matters that were put to him, it said in an IPCA decision.

When the interview finished and the recording had been stopped, Mr X alleged that Officer A made inappropriate comments about a police job he had applied for.

Following Officer A's comment, Officer D entered the interview room. According to Mr X, Officer D pointed his fingers at him in an aggressive manner and threatened him and his family.

Mr X believed that Officer A and D's behaviour was an attempt to forcefully extract a statement from him.

Mr X further stated that both he and his family felt vulnerable and scared as a result

of the officers' comments.

The authority was provided with a copy of the Police file and interviewed Mr X and Officers A, B, C and D.

Mr X also told the authority that Officer A said: "Well, because you're not giving a statement your application for Station Support Officer role has just gone down south."

Mr X asked Officer A whether he was threatening him. Officer A replied: "No, I'm not threatening you I'm just telling you the consequences."

Officer A told the Authority: "I did say to him that it looks like your application to join the Police as [a Station Support Officer] has gone south" but after the interview had finished.

Officer A further stated that he made the comment because he believed Mr X was "not suitable to be an employee of the New Zealand Police".