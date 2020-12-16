One in four police staff bullied, IPCA report shows

Photo / Patrice Allen / RNZ

By RNZ

One in four police staff have experienced incidents of abuse, bullying behaviour, or harassment, according to a survey commissioned by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Last year, RNZ spoke to more than 120 sworn and non-sworn police employees about bullying, which launched two formal investigations.

Over 80 per cent of those who took part in the survey said police was a great place to work, but a third of them also felt the organisation tolerated workplace bullying or harassment.

Police leadership said the findings were a cause for concern and must be addressed.

Commissioner Andrew Coster said they were already working to improve the organisation's culture.

More to come ...

- RNZ