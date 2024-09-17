Police charging sheets said the man lived in Favona, Auckland and listed his occupation as orchard worker.

Rigby’s badly beaten and burned body – which her sister says had its hands and feet cut off – was discovered in a burned-out car in the carpark of a Havelock North river reserve.

Police initially put police tape over the car and left, thinking her body was a sheep.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said Hawke’s Bay police had on Tuesday arrested and charged an Auckland man with the murder of Rigby.

“Police have conducted an extensive and painstaking investigation to ensure the person responsible for her murder can be held to account.”

The accused – who was living in Hawke’s Bay at the time of Ariki’s death – was arrested in Favona yesterday and charged with murder and arson.

Police earlier said they would be seeking a remand in custody without plea and for the charges to be transferred to Napier District Court.

Ariki Rigby’s family describe arrest as ‘good news’

Rigby’s older sister Anaherā told the Herald it was too early to comment.

She is currently dedicating her efforts to organising a function to celebrate her sister’s life to coincide with what would have been her 21st birthday in late September.

Michael Ngahuka, a cousin of Rigby who has previously been the family’s official spokesman, said he did not know the full details around charges being laid.

He said that earlier today, in a Rigby family private online chat group, an aunty had written how some “good news” was likely to be shared this afternoon.

Ngahuka – along with Anaherā – has previously made numerous appeals via the New Zealand Herald for those who knew who killed the teen to come forward.

- Additional reporting Chris Hyde and Neil Reid



