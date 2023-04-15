Ariki Rigby’s sister believes ‘jealously and drugs’ behind teen’s murder

Fighting for "justice": Ariki Rigby's family release tribute video to the Herald as they seek justice for teen found dead in torched car. Video / Supplied

Ariki Rigby’s sister believes the teen’s brutal murder – which included having her hands and feet cut off - was a result of “drugs and jealousy”.

And the dead youth’s sister also believes police are getting closer to catching those responsible.

Ariki was killed in September at the age of just 18; later, her body was bundled into the back of a car which was set alight in a rural carpark on the outskirts of Havelock North.

Her heartbroken sister, Anaherā Rigby, previously told the Herald she believed the killers were several “gang-affiliated” people.

And police have stated they believed gang affiliations of those thought to be responsible had prevented possible witnesses from passing on vital information.

When asked if she believed the motive for the crime was that Ariki had upset the “wrong person”, Anaherā replied: “That and drugs. I believe that she was either doing drugs or selling them.”

Tributes, including a number plate reading "Ariki", lay at the spot Ariki Rigby's body was found in a torched car. Photo / Neil Reid

Police launched a homicide investigation in early September.

The car where her body was found had been taken to River Road Recreational Reserve late in the evening on September 2, or in the morning on September 3.

Ariki was born and bred in Hawke’s Bay and lived in Auckland, where Anaherā and their mother also lived.

Ariki had a job in Auckland working in an inner-city bar. She was also living in an apartment in the city.

She had returned to Hawke’s Bay to see family and friends. Anaherā believes her sister was killed on the day she was planning on returning to Auckland.

Anaherā said her sister was forthright in her opinions and backed herself, and believed that could have contributed to her death.

The Legacy T-shirt Anaherā Rigby - pictured along with cousin Michael Ngahuka - is wearing, representing women's empowerment, was placed in homicide victim Ariki Rigby's coffin before she was buried.

“She let people know that [what she thought of herself], but in a way, that probably hurt ... she was probably upping herself to them and downing them,” she said.

“I really do think [part of it] was jealousy.

“Even though I am answering that question and saying jealously and drugs, I am still sitting here thinking, ‘Well, that is not enough to do something so horrible to somebody’.”

Anaherā said if her belief was true, then it showed those who were responsible were “truly messed up”.

Police were initially alerted to the torched car, and charred remains, on the morning of September 3. But the first officers who attended the scene mistook the remains for those of a sheep.

It was two days later – the day the car was set to be taken to away to a crushing yard – that police realised the remains were human, having been told to return to the scene by a dog walker who inspected the wreck at the reserve and saw the ‘sheep’ had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a necklace.

Police officers scour the area near where the torched car containing Ariki Rigby's body was found in a rural carpark in early September 2022. Photo / Neil Reid

The dog walker, Kevin Monrad, told the Herald it was clear whoever had been shoved in the back of the car had multiple bone fractures.

Anaherā revealed earlier this month that her sister’s hands and feets had also been cut off and discarded.

She said she was contacted by the investigation team on Friday and told the homicide probe was “going well”.

Some members of the Rigby family have previously spoken about their frustrations over no one being charged over Ariki’s death yet.

“It has ... been seven months, and they are trying to make sure that they get every single person that was involved; they have to [try] them all together, not one by one, when they have caught them one by one,” Anaherā said.

“They weren’t able to clarify any details, but we did have a good conversation that it [the investigation] was going very well, and it explained why it had taken so long.

“They have to make sure they get the facts right for court so when they are all [tried in court], they are all put away.”

Friends and loved ones of Ariki Rigby regularly gather at the spot where her body was found in a burnt-out car at River Road Recreational Reserve, Havelock North. Photo / Neil Reid

A police spokesperson told the Herald they couldn’t comment on Anaherā's claims about what she believes was the motive for the murder.

But they confirmed they were “committed to holding the person or persons responsible” for Ariki’s death “to account”.

“At the moment, our focus remains on the active investigation into Ariki’s death. This includes analysis of all evidence to date,” the spokesperson said.

“We reiterate that the investigation remains at a sensitive stage and we are continuing to make progress.”

Meanwhile, family members of Ariki and missing Breanna Muriwai - last seen on the Kāpiti Coast on August 28 - have united to organise a march in Wellington on June 1 to raise awareness of missing persons and unresolved cases.

Shirts are set to be sold, with the funds raised to contribute towards teen homicide victim Ariki Rigby's headstone, unveiling and a permanent memorial.

Shirts are being produced for sale with the words “Justice for Ariki – Aroha for Ariki”.

Funds from their sale – as well as air fresheners and mugs branded “Justice for Ariki” - will go towards paying for Ariki’s unveiling and a memorial wake.

A Givealittle page has also been created to raise funds for Ariki’s sister’s plans.

“I want to do things for Ariki,” Anaherā said.

“It is very important for the family and what I want to achieve.”