The recently-introduced Fast-track Approval Bill, or the “One-Stop Shop” Approvals Bill as it’s been rebranded, aims to speed up the process of consenting major projects with “significant regional or national benefits”.
It would supersede otherwise disparate requirements for consenting under a host of laws and regulations – including the lynchpin Resource Management Act (RMA).
Moreover, it would give three ministers – Chris Bishop, Shane Jones and Simeon Brown – the power to make the final decisions on scheduled projects.
Greenpeace executive director Russel Norman argued the bill risked putting profits ahead of environmental protection, lacked transparency and undermined Treaty principles.
“The combination of concentration of power in the hands of just three ministers, broad discretions and the absence of transparent process in decision-making creates fertile ground for the corruption of decision-making.”
Taylor saw no need for the bill and said it should be repealed, or at least overhauled to drop its scheduled projects and shift decision-making to expert panels.
Penny Simmonds, the acting minister responsible for RMA reforms, said the bill would cut red tape and make it easier to build infrastructure, while protecting the environment and upholding Treaty settlements.
Taylor said the move ran counter to a “consensus” between groups that led to the new policy statement and feared it could be a first step toward removing the protections altogether.
Norman noted that New Zealand had the highest proportion of species at risk of extinction – and that a large part of our remaining biodiversity was on private land, with little legal protection.
He argued the change would mean biodiversity on private land would “not even be identified, let alone protected”.
Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard said he didn’t want to pre-determine the review’s outcome.
“But one of the things that I will be looking at is if we are restricting private property rights under then I want to make sure what we are protecting is truly special, and not just a bit of undeveloped land.”
He said there were many other ways for landowners to protect biodiversity on private land, such as through QEII covenants, and disagreed there was a strong consensus for the recent SNA requirements for councils.
Mining
In March, Bishop told RNZ he couldn’t guarantee a ban on new mining projects on conservation land, or new coal mining elsewhere, as part of the Fast-track Approvals Bill.
He said that Schedule 4 land – such as national parks, nature reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, and marine reserves – would be “off the table under my watch, but not all conservation land is equal”.
While national parks have long been no-go areas for mining, not all conservation land has been out of bounds for applicants – and an outright ban once pitched by the former Labour-led Government never went ahead.
Forest and Bird was against mining of any sort on public conservation land – including “stewardship” land which hadn’t yet had its value fully assessed and made up about a third of Department of Conservation-managed areas.
Forest and Bird’s advocacy manager Richard Capie said all conservation land was held on behalf of Kiwis for its environmental, social and cultural value – and that mining it didn’t align with global standards.
“In particular, we would argue that given the biodiversity and climate crisis we face, we need to look after what natural environment we have left and invest in this as a natural asset.”
Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said mining was presently prohibited on a third of conservation land, and that the Government had made it clear it didn’t intend to change this.
“We must ensure that when mining does happen on public conservation land where this is allowed, it is done according to robust regulatory standards.”
That included replacing the centre-piece National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management (NPS-FM) – requiring councils to set “bottom lines” for various pollutants – and to work with tangata whenua through Te Mana o te Wai provisions.
The Government has pushed out the period for councils to notify their freshwater plans and policy statements by three years, and introduced a bill that’d mean councils don’t need to abide by the currently-set “hierarchy” of priorities when issuing consents.
Taylor described the policy shifts as a “hot tragic mess of reactionary reversals” that could lead to more river pollution, arguing the Te Mana o te Wai approach worked better to protect ecosystems.
Capie said it was critical that farm plans were connected to clear limits and targets for freshwater at a regional level – and that councils were informed by farmers of their fertiliser use, stocking rates and land use.
In the Marlborough Sounds, Taylor worried this could lead to some being entrenched in the wrong place.
The groups were also critical of the Government pulling New Zealand out of an internationally agreed move restricting bottom trawling activity in the high seas of the South Pacific.
WWF-New Zealand chief executive Kayla Kingdon-Bebb said it was similarly “bizarre” that Jones had scrapped a cross-departmental Oceans Secretariat, just three years after it had been set up to improve management.
Norman said the rollout of cameras on boats had public support and had led to big jumps in the reporting of dolphins and seabirds being killed, and fish being dumped.
Jones said the move to extend the marine farm consents had come after long-standing and widespread concerns about costs and uncertainty in the aquaculture sector.
“Aquaculture has huge potential for sustainable growth, and those issues are hindering that growth.”
Those cameras onboard boats now would continue to operate, but “beyond that, we first want to look at some of the programme’s issues, including those of privacy and cost”.
On the potential for allowing seabed mining in our oceans, Jones said he couldn’t comment on potential projects – but that as introduced, the Fast-Track Approvals Bill would allow consideration of those previously declined approvals.
“This aligns with current practice where projects declined under the Exclusive Economic Zone Act or Resource Management Act regimes are eligible to reapply for approvals.”
The Government has signalled that agriculture, which contributes nearly half of our greenhouse gas emissions, will remain outside the Emissions Trading Scheme.
It’s also moved to review current methane targets, has replaced the government-sector partnership He Waka Eke Noa with another working group and removed a 2025 deadline for farmers to start paying for emissions.
Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said it had been shown the Government’s first and second five-year emissions budgets could be met even with the new policy changes.
On methane targets and science, which an independent panel had been appointed to review, Watts said it was important that domestic efforts to cut emissions didn’t drive a drop in economically vital agricultural production.
“It’s important we don’t get ahead of the process and pre-determine the outcomes of the review,” he said.
“Every sector is expected to play its part in lowering our emissions, including the agriculture sector.”
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.