Climate change: 80% of Kiwis against development in risky areas

Modelling suggests some 750,000 people, 500,000 buildings and billions of dollars of infrastructure are already at risk of extreme flooding, as has been seen in a slew of recent weather disasters. Photo / Brett Phibbs
A major climate change poll has delivered a clear call to the Government: most Kiwis don’t want new development in risky areas.
Modelling suggests some 750,000 people, 500,000 buildings and billions of dollars of infrastructure are already at risk of extreme flooding, as has been seen in a slew of recent weather disasters.
How to prepare our vulnerable communities for a warmer and wilder world has proven a tricky issue for policymakers - with New Zealand largely still taking an ad hoc, council-by-council approach to managed retreat and property buy-outs.
But survey data released today by insurers AMI, State and NZI, however, suggests Kiwis overwhelmingly want action.
It found that more than two thirds of the 1005 people polled wanted more focus and resource put into the issue, with 80% in favour of avoiding or reducing development in high-risk locations.
“The Government’s focus on adaptation and recent investment in flood protection is a good start, but we need to do more so that communities who are exposed to the impacts of climate change can be safe and resilient.”
The data also showed four in 10 respondents rated the Government’s climate action as poor – while less than a third thought the country’s response was on the right track.
Nearly two in five Kiwis weren’t confident that climate impacts could be reduced – while seven and 10 recognised that increasing extreme weather events would be a factor in rising insurance premiums.
Just under half agreed that policyholders should pay only for the risk they face, with only 8% believing that everyone should pay the same amount, regardless of risk.
The findings come as the insurance industry – which has recently seen years of record pay-outs – has been moving closer to risk-based pricing models.
The Government has meanwhile been working toward legislation around climate adaptation – but it’s not clear whether that will result in a national policy statement, or a new law as the former government proposed.
Climate Change Minister Simon Watts – who’s been approached for comment on the latest polling - has however signalled that a shift is needed, recently telling RNZ that the current ad hoc approach to managed retreat was “not a sustainable model”.
Adaptation was among five “pillars” of the Government’s newly-released climate strategy, stating that people should be better protected from severe weather events, and have “easy access to information and guidance” to potential risks.
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.