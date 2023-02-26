Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Analysis: Has this extreme summer really changed how Kiwis feel about climate change?

Jamie Morton
By
8 mins to read
A Piha resident salvages personal belongings from his home after being cut off by Gabrielle's floodwaters. Photo / George Heard

A Piha resident salvages personal belongings from his home after being cut off by Gabrielle's floodwaters. Photo / George Heard

Auckland’s wettest day, New Zealand’s most damaging cyclone and a fresh bout of severe weather that doused Mangawhai with nearly 400mm of rainfall in less than half a day.

Given all of these events will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand