A shipyard will be selected to build the new ferries by the end of this year.
It’s almost two years to the day the Herald launched its Dire Strait series to investigate the cause and cost of our ferry failures, how the Interislander fleet came to be in such a state of disrepair and how it’ll all be fixed.
In 2023, we had an answer to the most important question on that list – two mega-ferries had been ordered and were expected to replace Interislander’s increasingly unreliable fleet by 2026.
Hundreds of people on board a ship drifting towards Wellington’s rocky shoreline was a nightmare scenario for those who had spent the past year battling to keep the Interislander’s ageing and increasingly unreliable fleet running.
The only bright spot was that KiwiRail had signed a $551 million fixed-price contract with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea for two new rail-enabled mega-ferries to service Cook Strait and replace the present fleet.
Red flags
However, there were plenty of red flags in 2023 that all was not well with the project.
Thanks to proactively released documents, we now know what was going on behind the scenes.
KiwiRail was telling then Finance Minister Grant Robertson that the budget for its mega-ferry project had blown out by more than a billion dollars.
This was particularly galling to Robertson because only a few months earlier, KiwiRail had assured him only an additional $300m would be required and that was the worst-case scenario.
The issue remained unresolved at the time of the general election and appears to have been considered so pressing that Nicola Willis met with the state-owned enterprise’s top brass about it before she was even sworn in as Finance Minister.
Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter said at the time that KiwiRail “must be s***ting themselves” over the escalating cost of portside infrastructure.
Willis revealed the potential cost to the taxpayer was now “many times” what the Government initially signed up to.
A week later she announced the project was scuppered after costs for the associated portside infrastructure increased exponentially. The forecast project cost increased from $775m to at least $3 billion despite the mega-ferries costing $551m.
The Herald uncovered several revelations in the months following.
The Government also invited the private sector to submit alternative proposals for a ferry service that will be assessed alongside the procurement process in March.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also announced Peters would take over the responsibility of delivering the new ferries and appointed him Minister for Rail.
Peters essentially said he was going back to the drawing board to find a better plan than Willis'.
KiwiRail insists its ships are safe to run until 2029, but the longer the Government takes to decide on replacement ferries, the greater the risk of a serious incident happening in Cook Strait before the new ships arrive.