There are ongoing investigations into both incidents.
The Government effectively cancelled a plan to replace KiwiRail’s ageing Interislander fleet with two mega-ferries soon after it came to power. Project costs had ballooned to almost $3 billion and Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced ministers had refused to fund the blowout.
Tory Channel connects the inner Queen Charlotte Sound with Cook Strait. The entrance is narrow and tidal, making it challenging to navigate.
The risk of an incident occurring increases with longer vessels.
Marlborough harbourmaster Jake Oliver previously issued a direction limiting the size of new ships wanting to use the channel to a maximum length of 187m.
The mega-ferries would have exceeded this as they were nearly 40m longer and at least 5m wider than the ships in the existing Interislander fleet.
Any variation to this direction would be considered case by case and only when safety was not compromised. It was never confirmed that KiwiRail’s mega-ferries would be permitted to operate in Tory Channel.
Maritime New Zealand said the direction was lifted because there were already rules to manage the risks it was designed to address.
Willis has previously cited the Tory Channel concerns when making the case against the mega-ferries.
“Those ships were so much bigger - around 40m longer, 10m wider - that they wouldn’t have actually fit in the existing berths at either port”, Willis said in June.
“There was a real question about whether the ports could be fixed up in time for their arrival. Then the harbourmaster had concerns about whether those ships would be manoeuvrable in the narrow straits of the Tory Channel and coming into the sounds.”
