Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Interislander’s cancelled Cook Strait mega ferry contract could be renegotiated for smaller ships - A Capital Letter

Georgina Campbell
By
7 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis speaks about KiwiRail cancelling its mega Cook Strait ferry contract with the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. Video / Mark Mitchell

As the Government reviews the future of inter-island travel, new revelations have surfaced about contract negotiations, exit costs and whether the mega ferries would even have been able to sail the current route between Wellington

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand