Interislander Operations general manager Duncan Roy said the disruption is regretted but safety is a top priority. Photo / Marty Melville

Passenger sailings on the Interislander’s Kaiarahi ferry have been suspended for at least three more days after the discovery of a fault with the ship’s lifeboat system.

An update on Interislander’s website shows Kaiarahi sailings have been restricted to freight only until 1pm on Saturday March 16 “at the earliest”.

Customers were yesterday told the disruption would impact at least four sailings today. That’s now been extended into the weekend.

In a statement, Interislander operations general manager Duncan Roy said a fault was found with the lifeboat re-engagement system during a scheduled asset maintenance survey.

The system is used to reattach the lifeboats onto Kaiarahi after use.

Roy said while the safety of the ship was unaffected, further testing revealed a faulty part requiring replacement.

“As safety is our top priority, Kaiarahi sailings have been restricted to freight only while the replacement part is sourced.”

Impacted passengers are being contacted and transferred to the next available sailing. The Interislander’s service alert warns alternative sailing times may vary, as staff work through each affected passenger. “The sailing offered will be the next available sailing at the time of transfer,” the alert read.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, but safety is our top priority,” Roy said.

Customers not able to use the alternative sailing date are able to apply for a later sailing or get a refund.

The ship had to get a patch-up job in November as a hole was found in its hull after berthing problems.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, social housing and transport.