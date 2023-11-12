Trucks unloading from the Interislander Cook Strait ferry Kaiarahi. Photo / Mark Mitchelll

A large hole has been ripped in the hull of the Cook Strait ferry Kaiarahi.

Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder said the hole above the waterline in the Interislander ferry “looks quite dramatic”.

“You can actually see through to the other side of the ship.”

Nalder said the Kaiarahi was damaged at its 10pm berthing on Sunday night and the gash was about one metre across.

“It’s obviously not good for the ship but it is high up on the hull, it’s away from the waterline and it happened as it came into the berth.

“The ship itself is quite safe in the harbour - there’s no risk there - but they’ve got a bit of work to do before it can resume service.”

Last week, a Bluebridge ferry had to turn back after it hit a wharf as it was leaving Wellington, causing a dent and a small hole in the hull.

The Connemara hit the southern end of Glasgow wharf in Wellington on 8 November, and was sailing towards the entrance to the channel when the operator Straits NZ made decided it should turn back.

Nalder said at the time risk had been low given the size of the hole, its height above the water, and that it was going into a relatively small compartment.