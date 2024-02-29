KiwiRail slumps to $407m loss on Interislander write-offs

KiwiRail has had to write off $382m in costs associated with the Interislander replacement project.

KiwiRail has written off $382 million in costs associated with the cancelled Interislander replacement project and provisioned a further $60m for winding it down, BusinessDesk reports.

The $442m in costs, detailed in the 2024 half-year results released on Thursday, doesn’t include the cost of exiting the shipbuilding contract with South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, which was contracted to build two new ferries for $551m.

The coalition Government declined a bid by KiwiRail last December for nearly $1.5 billion in extra funding for the project, called iReX, which was plagued by cost escalations largely related to the terminals and other landside infrastructure.

According to the half-year results report, KiwiRail was working with the Government on options for exiting the shipbuilding contract, including the potential for the Government to fund costs associated with terminating the deal.

“Potential costs, over and above the provision recognised in the interim financial statements, that may be incurred in reaching a settlement with the counterparty to contracts cannot be estimated with any certainty at present,” the document said.

As well as the Interislander write-down, KiwiRail booked costs of $1.9m associated with severe weather events.

Combined with $211m in impairments, the rail operator posted a net deficit after-tax result of $407m for the half-year, a 525.2 per cent decline on the $65.1m deficit recorded in the prior comparable period.

