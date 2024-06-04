Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Engine parts for Cook Strait mega ferries already built and tested when contract was cancelled

Georgina Campbell
By
4 mins to read
An in depth look at KiwiRail's new Interislander ferry. Video / iRex

Engine parts for Interislander’s mega ferries were built and tested before KiwiRail terminated its contract with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), the Herald can reveal.

The Government announced on December 13 it - leaving the plan to replace its ageing Cook Strait fleet dead in the water.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand