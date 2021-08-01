Alleged drink driver found asleep in overturned car in Dunedin

A man was found asleep in his overturned car after crashing it in North Dunedin. Photo / NZH

A man was found asleep in his overturned car after crashing it in North Dunedin.

Sergeant Tony Ritchie, of Dunedin, said the car crashed in Lovelock Ave in the early hours of Sunday.

The car had overturned and a member of the public found a young man asleep inside, he said.

The driver recorded a breath-alcohol level of 1392mcg.

The man was one of several alleged drink-drivers caught by police at the weekend.

A man was pulled over for speeding in Main South Rd, in Green Island, at 8pm on Friday, Sgt Ritchie said.

He recorded breath alcohol level of 853mcg.

A driver was stopped due to their ''manner of driving'' in Brockville Rd, about 1.30am on Saturday. They were found to be driving with a breath-alcohol level of 836mcg.

Sgt Ritchie said another was found driving with a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg in Hillside Rd, at 3.10am.

The breath alcohol limit, for drivers aged 20 or over, is 250mcg. There is a zero alcohol limit for drivers under 20.