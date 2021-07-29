Voyager 2021 media awards
Dunedin footprints mystery solved after police investigation

Police offered the woman support. Photo / File

Otago Daily Times
By: Wyatt Ryder

Police offered support and assistance to a young woman who called emergency services early on Thursday morning over a suspicious pair of footprints, which turned out to be her own.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a property in George St when a woman arrived home at 1.20am after a function and discovered a pair of footprints in her doorway.

They were made of a salt-like material, he said.

After investigating the scene and performing a security check, police determined that the footprints were her own.