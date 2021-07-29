'Reign of terror': Man continued to assault girlfriend outside police station

After 16 months of a vicious and abusive relationship, the woman sought help at the Dunedin Central Police Station but Scott Kelly attacked her in the car park next door. Photo / Google Streetview

A Dunedin man responsible for a 16-month reign of terror over his girlfriend viciously assaulted her outside a police station, a court has heard.

Scott James Wreford Kelly, 38, appeared in the High Court at Dunedin yesterday, where Justice Cameron Mander jailed him for four years, one month.

The defendant initially faced a charge of attempted murder, but the Crown later dropped that allegation and he pleaded guilty to strangulation, four counts of injuring with intent to injure and two of assault in a family relationship.

As the relationship limped towards its bloody conclusion in July 2019, the victim finally summoned up the courage to approach police.

But Kelly would not let that happen.

He got into her vehicle, in the supermarket car park just metres from the Dunedin Central Police Station, and punched her in the face, dislodging her contact lens.

To make his message clear, the defendant continued the blows in the confined space, at one point pulling the victim's head into his lap to deliver further punches.

The woman was left with a swollen forehead, blurred vision and leaking fluid out of an ear as Kelly left, stressing she should keep her mouth shut.

The spree of violence began in 2018 after the defendant had argued with his partner at a friend's house, Justice Mander said.

When she got in the car to leave, he bit her on the thigh.

The incident deemed most serious by the judge took place in early 2019 when there was another dispute between the couple.

This time Kelly accused the woman of damaging a friend's car.

He responded to her denials by placing her in a choke hold from behind.

"As a result the victim passed out from the pressure being applied to her neck and she was lowered to the floor," court documents said.

"A short time later she came to on the floor and vomited."

The judge said Kelly's "heavy" methamphetamine use was undoubtedly a significant factor in the prolonged period of offending.

At its worst, the court heard, the defendant was using half a gram of the class-A substance a day.

The victim said the ordeal had left her "confused, hopeless, isolated, intimidated and ashamed".

Since she and Kelly had been apart, her life had improved and she hoped Kelly got the help he needed to find some peace, she said.

Justice Mander said the man had a "pervasive pattern of anti-social behaviour", which stretched back to childhood.

Much of the defendant's woes were not of his own making, however.

The judge acknowledged a traumatic upbringing marked by family conflict and division, which had had Kelly begin abusing substances at an early age.

A protection order was granted in favour of the victim.

Where to go for help or more information

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women www.whiteribbon.org.nz

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit.

Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.