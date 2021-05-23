Alleged attempted burglar in Timaru shot during altercation with homeowner

A person reported to be breaking into a property in Timaru has been left with serious injures after an altercation with the homeowner. Photo / NZME

A person who was allegedly attempting to break into a property in Timaru has been left with serious injures after an altercation with the homeowner.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hide Rd, Seadown, at about 3.30am on Sunday.

Detective senior sergeant Jason Stewart said the homeowner confronted the alleged offender and an altercation occurred.

Stewart said the person found on the property suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Herald believes the man suffered a serious gunshot wound to his hand.

"The homeowner was shaken by the incident and is assisting police with their inquiries."

An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area overnight, or who has any information which may assist, is asked to contact police by phoning 105, quoting event number P046603045.