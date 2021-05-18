Northland police investigating shooting at Waimate North

Police descended on Waimate North in the early hours of Monday morning after a woman turned up at Whangārei Hospital with a gunshot wound. Photo / file

Police descended on Waimate North in the early hours of Monday morning after a woman turned up at Whangārei Hospital with a gunshot wound. Photo / file

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Northland police are investigating the shooting of a woman in the Mid North earlier this week.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation at a property in Waimate North, not far from the historic mission house, just before 1am on Monday.

Some time later a woman arrived at Whangārei Hospital with a gunshot wound. She was not transported by emergency services.

The injury was not life-threatening and the woman was yesterday in a stable condition in hospital.

A police spokesman said officers had been making enquiries into the incident and had spoken to a number of people.

As of yesterday no arrests had been made.

''Police want to reassure the community that this does not appear to be a random incident and those involved appeared to be known to each other,'' the spokesman said.

Waimate North residents reported seeing a police cordon near the junction of Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Whakataha Rd and Courthouse Lane around 2am on Monday.

Others reported seeing the police Eagle helicopter and members of the police Armed Offenders Squad.

Waimate North is one of Northland's most historic settlements, about 15km southwest of Kerikeri.