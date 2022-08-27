Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

'A changed man': Comanchero vice-president Tyson Daniels released from prison after money laundering $2.6 million worth of luxury cars

Jared Savage
By
4 mins to read
In 2018, as part of Operation Nova, police detectives from the National Organised Crime Group covertly filmed a drug deal involving the Comancheros motorcycle gang. Video / Mike Scott

The vice-president of the Comancheros says he is a "changed man" and plans to distance himself from his criminal associates now he has been released from prison, according to the Parole Board.

Tyson Daniels was

