Former head boy of prestigious school faces prison over Comancheros gang drug ring

5 minutes to read
Lemeki Namoa was the Head Boy for Sacred Heart College in 2017 and captained the school's First XV for two years. Photo / Supplied

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

The promising future of a schoolboy rugby star is at a crossroads after getting caught running drugs for the Comancheros motorcycle gang.

Lemeki Namoa was the head prefect for Sacred Heart College in 2017 and

