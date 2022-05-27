Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy supports 501 deportee's private club

7 minutes to read
Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says his friend Moses Folau is a reformed character and deserves a second chance. Photo/ Brett Phibbs

Jared Savage
By , Jared Savage and George Block

A 501 deportee running a private club in downtown Auckland has been challenged by police and council officials who believe his criminal past and gang associates should disqualify him from serving alcohol to his members.

