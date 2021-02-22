10 crews called to large fire in Rangiora

Ten fire crews have battled a large vegetation fire in North Canterbury this morning.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the fire on Smarts Rd in Rangiora at about 6.15am on Tuesday.
"We received a report of trees on fire and when crews from Rangiora arrived they asked for further resources as they could see flames in the top of some macrocarpa trees."
The fire had spread to 30x5m of hedge and 30m of grass before it was contained.
Three crews from Rangiora, two from Swannanoa, two from Waikuku Beach, two from Woodend and one from Pines Beach attended the fire.
"There were no evacuations or threat to life," the spokesman said.