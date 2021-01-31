Fire crews at two-storey house fire in Parklands, Christchurch

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being rescued from a house fire in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Curzon Place, Parklands at about 6.10am on Monday.

A St John spokesman says the occupant was taken by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

The two-storey flat was extensively damaged on the lower level and is now extinguished.

"The building was well involved on arrival," the FENZ spokesman said.

By about 6.30am, firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze.

Officers were dampening down the fire at about 7.30am.

