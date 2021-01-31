Pōkeno house fire: Drivers pull off State Highway 1 as home engulfed

Large flames could be seen shooting out of the Pokeno house. Photo / Supplied

Motorists on State Highway 1 just south of Auckland witnessed a massive fire that engulfed a home on Sunday.

Firefighters were at the house fire for almost six hours, with the cause of the blaze under investigation. There were no reported injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ received multiple calls from 2.46pm, alerting them of the house fire on Hillpark Dr, Pōkeno. The last crew were on the scene dampening hotspots but had left by 9pm.

A total of eight trucks attended the scene.

A fire investigator will work to determine cause of fire - the cause is not yet known.

Jean Bell said she was travelling on State Highway 1 near the house, and said many drivers had pulled off the road because of the fire. "It was burning strongly, fire had engulfed the whole house."

The house is a single level 180 metre square property.

Photo / Rhys Toms

Photos / Supplied